“The person who insulted AJP now calls it a political party”: Lurinjyoti Gogoi

"The person who insulted Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) as a club for years and called me its president has now officially recognized AJP as a political party—timing couldn’t be better. “First of all, thank you." AJP leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi wrote, in a facebook post to Pijush Hazarika, Minister of the Assam Government.

Gogoi raised concerns over the reception of celebrated athlete Uma Chetry, questioning why proper protocols and public acknowledgment were seemingly ignored despite her international achievements.

He pointedly asked whether ordinary citizens or political parties, rather than the government or sports authorities like BCCI or ACA, are expected to inform the public about Assam’s champions.

The AJP leader also criticized the selective application of standard operating procedures (SOPs), noting that while SOPs are cited for other events, Uma Chetry’s homecoming lacked official recognition.

To ensure she was welcomed, AJP members personally visited her residence in Morigaon, highlighting their proactive role in celebrating local talent.

Gogoi’s also subtly invited the minister to join emphasizing that Morigaon is not far from his location.

Also Read: “Is Assam Being Sold Off to Adani?”- Lurinjyoti Slams CM for Adani Thermal Project In Assam