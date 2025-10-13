Tomorrow at 4 PM: Zubeen Garg Posthumous Report to Be Revealed

The investigation into the mysterious death of renowned singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg continues, with the CID making significant progress.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that the CID has received crucial directions following the submission of Garg’s viscera report by the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Delhi. He assured that all details will soon be presented in court.

Meanwhile, the CID Assam has continued its questioning as part of the ongoing probe. The team has recorded statements from Zubeen Garg’s close friends, collaborators, and family members.

Today, several key individuals visited the CID office to provide their inputs:

Prayashi Baruah , Zubeen Garg’s close friend,

Anita Deka Mahanta , wife of Shyamkanu Mahanta,

Lonima Sharma , wife of Shekharjyoti Goswami,

The parents of Sandeepan Garg.

In a related development, Zubeen Garg’s posthumous examination report is scheduled to be made public tomorrow at 4 PM. Selected journalists, artists, and members of Zubeen Garg’s family will be shown the report. Authorities say the release aims to provide clarity on the investigation and help ensure transparency.

The CID’s continued efforts and the upcoming release of the report mark key milestones in the ongoing probe into the death of one of Assam’s most beloved cultural figures.

Also Read: LIVE: What Does Zubeen Garg’s Posthumous Report Reveal? Tomorrow We’ll Know