Theme song of Jal Jeevan Mission, Assam launched

Assam Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) minister Jayanta Mallabaruah launched the theme song on Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), Assam in a ceremony organised at the Srimanta Sankaradev Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Wednesday.

The theme song emphasizes the salient features of the mission and is aimed to spread awareness about the ongoing on Jal Jeevan Mission, Assam.

The musical composition inherits various folk music forms along with some Sanskrit renditions and the video portrays the rich Satriya Culture of Assam along with other indigenous folk forms of the state.

The lyrics of the song stresses on the importance of clean drinking water for a healthier society and also glorifies the significance of water and its sacredness in Indian culture.

On the other hand, a mobile application named ‘Jal Sarathi’ and also a handbook on the operation and maintenance of the piped water supply schemes was also launched.

The handbook was created as per the guidance of state chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The handbook aims to enable the water user committees to dispense their duties as per the guidelines laid down under Jal Jeevan Mission, Assam.

On the other hand, the Jal Sarothi mobile app developed by AMTRON will be used to assess the functionality, quantity, quality, and regularity of FHTCs identified by SHG members under ASRLM and it will create mass awareness in their locality.

In his speech, Jayanta Mallabaruah said, "Our people do have the feeling that water is available everywhere. But pure drinking water is not available everywhere. JJM will ensure that pure water is available to every doorstep."

The minister urged everyone to turn Jal Jeevan Mission into a mass movement that will eventually ensure pure drinking water to each and every household.

Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah also stated that with clean drinking water, health expenses of the rural population caused due to water-borne will drastically come down.

During the theme release ceremony, the minister felicitated the artists and crew members associated with the production of the song.