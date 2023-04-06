Assam: Third Govt Employee Arrested on Bribery Charges in 12 Hrs

Another government employee was arrested on charges of bribery in Assam’s Biswanath making it the third arrest in 12 hours.

According to sources, the arrested government employee was employed at FA Ahmed High School in Biswanath ghat as a Lower Divisional Assistant (LDA).

The LDA has been identified as Md. Anowar Hussain caught red-handed while accepting tainted money from the complainant for processing pension works.

Informing the third arrest, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption tweeted, “This trap within last 12 Hrs. a team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed and arrested Md. Anowar Hussain, LDA, FA Ahmed High School, Biswanath ghat, after he accepted demanded bribe from the complainant for processing pension works.”