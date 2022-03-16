Assam Budget For FY 2022-23 Presented, Details Inside

With the start of the fiscal year 2022-23, Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog on Wednesday presented the state budget for the year.

Amid a decline in Covid-19 cases in India and in the state and the global economic instability caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the state budget for the year was presented at the Assam Legislative Assembly.

The details from FM Neog’s speech are:

Four new schemes for road construction announced - Pakipath Nirman Achani, Unnoti Pakipath Nirman Achani, Mothauri Pokikaran Achani and Path Nobikaran Achani for construction, upgradation and maintenance of all-weather roads, including those on embankments.

Two major bridges to come up over Subansiri at Dhunaguri and Luit with help from government of India and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). A bridge linking Majuli with Bihpuria and Nemati is also in progress. Trumpet Junction to be built at Gauripur, North Guwahati to enhance utility of the bridge over Brahmaputra.

Four roads under Asom Mala to be upgraded in 2022-23, with 19 new road over bridges being taken up. A new flyover project to be taken up in Mancota Road in Dibrugarh and a new elevated road at GNB Road in Guwahati.

Reduction of 1 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for aircraft. Proposal to start new scheme to facilitate cheaper air connectivity from Guwahati to Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Silchar and Tezpur.

Proposal for new airports in Karbi Anglong and Silchar, along with three new heliports at Nagaon, Geleki and Haflong. Active engagement with government of India for a Greenfield Airport at Diphu. Joint survey for de-notification of 180 acres of forest land for development of Rupsi Airport.

Allotment of ₹156 crore for acquisition of 50 acres of land for Jorhat Airport, ₹50 crore for acquisition of 870 acres of land for Greenfield Airport at Silchar and ₹3.56 crore for acquisition of 84 acres of land for Lilabari Airport at North Lakhimpur.

Assam Inland Water Transport Development Society to develop 13 small terminals on National Waterway 2 on Brahmaputra at Umananda, Uzan Bazar, Kurua, Guijan, Ghaghor, Kachari, Goalpara, North Guwahati, Aphalamukh, Neemati Ghat, Matmora and Disangmukh.

Projects to preserve Eksarana Dharma undertaken at Bordowa Than in Narayanpur and Gangmou Satra

New project to come up at Patbaushi Satra. ₹2.5 lakh to each of 1,260 namghars under Assam Darshan Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra to have a 4th auditorium for ₹5 crores.

Preservation and beautification of Lachit Borphukan Samadhi at Hollongapar, along with a digital documentary film and organising lectures in Delhi and Mumbai. Allocation of ₹7 crore for Alaboi War Memorial to honour 10,000 Ahom martyrs.

Jorhat Jail to be developed as North East Freedom Fighter’s Memorial Park, and Maniram Dewan Samadhi and Gomdhar Konwar Samadhi at Jorhat to be renovated. Light and sound show to come up at Rang Ghar, Sivasagar to attract international tourists.