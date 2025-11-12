Those Behind Delhi Blast, Pahalgam Firing Now Oppose Govt at Zubeen Garg Cremation Site

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that individuals found glorifying or supporting the recent Delhi blast on social media will face strict legal action. The Chief Minister revealed that a number of people have already been arrested for reacting with smiley emojis and posting comments in support of the blast on various online platforms.

“So far, 36 individuals across Assam have been identified for their involvement in such acts,” Sarma said, adding that police have been directed to track and apprehend anyone promoting or celebrating terrorism online. He emphasized that glorifying acts of terror, even through social media reactions, is a punishable offence and that the state will take an uncompromising stance on such behaviour.

Condemning the trend, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Not every educated person is a good person. If an educated individual turns into a terrorist, nothing can be more dangerous than that.”

“The Delhi blast was not carried out by uneducated people, it was executed by educated individuals, which makes it even more alarming,” Sarma added. He further said that it is these educated individuals who have embraced the path of ‘jihad’.

He further remarked that many of those supporting the Delhi blast on social media are the same individuals who had earlier proclaimed at the Zubeen Kshetra event that they did not want the government’s rice and pulses.

“These are the people who have now welcomed the bomb blast in Assam following the one near Delhi’s Red Fort,” Sarma alleged.

Referring to the protests at Zubeen Kshetra, where demonstrators had demanded justice for the late singer, Sarma said, “The same people who once shouted they didn’t want the government’s pulses and rice are now the ones glorifying violence, from the Delhi blast to the Pahalgam firing.”

Chief Minister Sarma said that people across Assam, particularly members of the Hindu community, paid heartfelt tributes to the late singer Zubeen Garg by lighting diyas and displaying his photos outside pandals during Durga Puja, Kali Puja, and even Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

He claimed that, in contrast, similar tributes were not observed during religious festivals within the Muslim community. “Assamese people must understand who truly hold Zubeen close to their hearts,” Sarma said, adding that “it is the Assamese people who will always keep Zubeen Garg alive in their memories.”

Reiterating his stance on the Delhi blast, the Chief Minister warned that those who expressed support for the attack on social media will face strict legal action. “We are examining whether any of them have links to Bangladesh or other suspicious networks. If evidence is found, we will take even tougher measures,” he said.

Sarma also cautioned that Assam faces a sensitive situation due to rising security concerns. “We have to remain vigilant. If something similar to what happened in Delhi occurs here, the consequences could be serious,” he warned.

