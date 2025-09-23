Thousands Gather in Sonapur as Zubeen Garg’s Final Journey Begins

Thousands of devoted fans have gathered in Sonapur's Hatimura ahead of legen Zubeen Garg's cremation, hoping for one last glimpse of the star who touched millions of hearts.

To manage the overwhelming crowd, the police have opened special entry gates, ensuring a smooth and respectful passage for mourners.

As Assam mourns the loss of its beloved cultural icon, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma personally oversaw the preparations for the final rites of the late singer and actor, Zubeen Garg.

Today marks the day of Zubeen Garg’s last journey, with people arriving in large numbers to pay their respects at the cremation site in Sonapur. Leaders from the Asom Sahitya Sabha (ASSU), including senior officials and the President, have been present to offer their condolences and support. All materials required for the rituals have already been brought to Sonapur, reflecting the careful planning and reverence for the occasion.

The final rites are being conducted under the guidance of Tushar Bhagawati and Pankaj Sharma, while the ceremonial proceedings are attended by close associates including Dhrutimala Deka, Jayanta Barua, Lalit Nath, and Hiranya Das.

As Assam bids farewell to its heartthrob, the atmosphere is heavy with grief and remembrance. Fans, friends, and colleagues stand together, honoring the life of a man whose music and spirit will remain immortal in the hearts of millions.

