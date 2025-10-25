Thousands Rally in Gossaigaon Demanding Tribal Recognition and Land Rights

A massive public rally was held today in Gossaigaon, organised by the Indigenous people as All Santal Students' Union (ASSU), demanding the swift implementation of tribal recognition, land patta distribution, and ST Status recognition for Santhals, in line with the Peace Accord 2022.

The protest began at the front of the tribal freedom fighters Sido Murmu and Kanhu Murmu statue in Haraputa, Gossaigaon subdivision, and progressed through Gandhi Nagar in the town. Participants raised slogans demanding recognition of tribal status and the prompt execution of various government promises. Chants such as “Assam Government, listen to our demands” and “No ST No Rest” resonated throughout the city, reflecting widespread discontent.

One protester told reporters that the Santal community has a rightful claim to live in forest areas and urged the Assam government to formally recognise those rights. “The Santhal people who have been residing in the forest for 30 years must be granted land rights,” the protester said, calling for immediate issuance of pattas and legal protection for families who have lived on the land for decades.

Another demonstrator framed the demand in historical terms, saying the community has long defended itself and its rights. “In India’s history, our fighters have stood up against injustice. We are a simple community and have been asking for our rights for a long time. If the government does not fulfil our demands, we too will resist and stand up as our fighters once did,” the protester warned.

Over a thousand men and women reportedly joined the protest, emphasising the community’s call for justice and equitable treatment under the law.

Organisers said the rally aimed to press for the speedy implementation of tribal recognition, distribution of land pattas, and ethnic certification as envisaged under the Peace Accord 2022. Protesters raised slogans calling on the state to act and insisted they will continue agitation until concrete steps are taken to address their grievances.

