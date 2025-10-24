Around 30,000 Chutia Community Members to Protest in Titabar for ST Status Tomorrow

In a show of unity, the Chutia community is set to stage a massive demonstration in Borhola, Titabar, tomorrow, demanding official recognition of the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Leaders of the Chutia Yuva Sanmilan Assam (CYSA) said nearly 30,000 community members are expected to take part in the protest, making their voices heard across the town’s main roads.

Speaking at a press meet in Titabar, CYSA leader highlighted that the Chutia community has been demanding official ST recognition since 1979, but the government has yet to fulfil their long-standing demand. “It is truly unfortunate that a native community of Assam has to take to the streets to demand its rights,” the leaders said.

Referring to the 2014 election campaign, the organisation’s leaders recalled that then-Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised that the Chutia community, along with five other ethnic groups in Assam, would be granted ST status within 100 days. However, the promise remains unfulfilled. “It is shameful that the Assam government has failed to propose the report on ST recognition to the Centre. The Chutia community has been living in Assam for generations but has yet to receive official recognition,” the leaders said.

The protest, organised to demand the rightful recognition of six ethnic groups, will be carried out with strong coordination and solidarity. The CYSA also warned that if the government fails to act even after the large-scale demonstration, it will face consequences in the near future, and other measures may be taken to press for the community’s rights.

Also Read: 'Enough Betrayal': All Assam Chutia Jati Sammelan Demands ST Recognition