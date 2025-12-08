Three Arrested for Piracy of Film 'Roi Roi Binale' by Assam CID

The Cyber Police Station, CID Assam, has arrested three individuals in connection with the piracy of the Assamese film Roi Roi Binale.

The arrests were made under CID PS Case No. 12/25, invoking sections 318(2) BNS r/w 63/65 of the Copyright Act, 66 of the IT Act, Sec 61(2) BNS, and Sec 6AA/6AB/7 of the Cinematograph Act.

The case was registered following a complaint by Shyamantak Gautam, the producer of Roi Roi Binale, who alleged that the film had been illegally copied and circulated on social media platforms.

During the investigation, the CID identified three persons involved in the piracy:

Rofidul Islam, arrested from Kokrajhar on 20 November 2025.

Md. Saddam Hussain, arrested in Bengaluru on 6 December 2025.

Mousam Gogoi, arrested in Bengaluru on 7 December 2025.

The arrests are part of an ongoing effort by Assam Police to combat digital piracy and protect intellectual property rights in the state’s film industry.

The investigation is ongoing, and further legal action is expected against those involved in the unlawful distribution of the film.

