Three Assam Educationists To Be Honoured

Three eminent educationists from Assam will be receiving the first Rivers Education Foundation (REF) Educator Awards, 2022, for their creative and ingenuous contribution in the field of teaching.

The three awardees are – educationist and mathematician Dr Ranjana Choudhury, senior teacher Ditty Ahmed and training consultant Vikramaditya Chaudhury.

Dr. Ranjana Choudhury is the retired Founder and Head of the Department of Mathematics of Handique Girls’ College. She has dedicated her life to making Mathematics engaging for students in rural and urban institutions.

Ditty Ahmed, a senior teacher at Maria Montessori House of Children is known for her creative teaching methods for preschoolers.

On the other hand, Vikranaditya Chaudhury is a senior training consultant and has created and delivered programmes that helped change mindsets and left positive impacts on behaviours.

The programme will be held at Guwahati Gymkhana Club in city’s Dispur area on September 11 (Sunday). The chief guest of the programme is Mr Shantikam Hazarika, Former Director of Assam Institute of Management (AIM).

The awards are established by the REF to acknowledge the contribution of dedicated education professionals who are creative and ingenuous in teaching.

Established in 2013, the REF is a Guwahati based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) to provide affordable education for all. The Educator awards are a new initiative in addition to the Youth Literary Awards that recognizes creative expression among the youth.

The REF Educator Awards will be given annually to recognize creativity in education, an official press communiqué stated.