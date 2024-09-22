Three Assam Mountaineers Set for Everest Base Camp Expedition

The official flag-off ceremony for the expedition took place today at the association's office. The event was presided over by Dr. Devendra Nath Mahanta, President of the Assam Mountaineering Association, and the flag-off was conducted by Oil India Limited's directors, Mr. Pankaj Kumar Goswami (Operations) and Ashok Das (Human Resources).

The ceremony was attended by the association's chief advisor, Satyan Sharma, general secretary Manash Barooah, several officials of the association, and distinguished mountaineers of the state.