Three Assam Mountaineers Set for Everest Base Camp Expedition

Three members of the Assam Mountaineering Association will embark on a trekking expedition to the Base Camp of the world's highest peak, Mount Everest.
Led by Shekhar Bordoloi, members Manoj Patowary and Pranjal Dutta will trek to Everest Base Camp, located at an altitude of 18,200 feet. Sponsored by Oil India Limited, this Trekking Expedition organized by the Assam Mountaineering Association will continue over a week in October.
Starting from Lukla in Nepal, the team will cover a total distance of 130 kilometers during the trek. They will walk 10 to 15 kilometers daily to reach their destination.
The official flag-off ceremony for the expedition took place today at the association's office. The event was presided over by Dr. Devendra Nath Mahanta, President of the Assam Mountaineering Association, and the flag-off was conducted by Oil India Limited's directors, Mr. Pankaj Kumar Goswami (Operations) and Ashok Das (Human Resources).
The ceremony was attended by the association's chief advisor, Satyan Sharma, general secretary Manash Barooah, several officials of the association, and distinguished mountaineers of the state.
It is noteworthy that the leader of this expedition, young mountaineer Shekhar Bordoloi, brought pride to the state in August by climbing five peaks over 6,000 meters in Ladakh as part of the 'Project Five Peaks' expedition, completing the feat in just 16 days. Additionally, fellow young mountaineer Manoj Patowary previously successfully scaled UT Kangri, a peak in Ladakh over 6,000 meters high.