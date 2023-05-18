Three Bikers Killed In Head-On Collision With Truck in Assam's Dhubri

Notably, none of the deceased youths were wearing helmets when the mishap occurred.

Following the incident, a small crowd gathered around the accident scene who informed local police.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be established.

Recently, three persons of a family from Nepal were killed while two other were critically injured after a head-on collision between a Bolero pickup van and a dumper truck on National Highway 115 at Bokapathar in Assam’s Sadiya district.

The deceased persons have been identified as Binod Sonar (Father), Dalmaya Sonar (Mother), Dil Bahadur Sonar (Son).

According to initial information, the family reached Sadiya on Monday morning from Nepal. They were on their way to attend a relative's wedding in Sadiya.