Three-Day Bodo Sahitya Sabha Conference Begins January 9 in Chirang

The 65th Annual Conference of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha, the apex literary body of the Bodo community, will be held from January 9 to 11, 2026, at Thengphakhri Fwthar in Barlaogaon, Bijni, under Chirang district of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Advertisment

According to the organisers, the annual conference will feature a series of colourful programmes highlighting Bodo literature, folklore, music and traditions.

On Friday, January 9, the opening day of the conference will witness the inauguration of the Lt. Dr. Maneswar Brahma Memorial Main Gate by Dhiraj Bargoyary, Executive Member of the BTC and Working President of the Reception Committee.

This will be followed by the inauguration of the Lt. Padmalachan Boro Memorial Main Pandal, which will be formally inaugurated by the District Commissioner of Chirang.

The same day will also see the inauguration of the Sanjarang Lakheswar Brahma Memorial Main Stage by Phulicharan Basumatary, Founder President of the Bodo Council and the Bodo Sahitya Sabha.

The conference will conclude on Sunday, January 11, with "Zubeen Garg" Memorial Cultural Night .

Also Read: Assam Govt. Grants Special Casual Leave for 65th Bodo Sahitya Sabha Conference