Three Deaths Reported in Assam Floods, Including Child in Golaghat

Assam is currently grappling with severe floods affecting several districts including Dhemaji, South Salmara, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Darrang, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, Kamrup, Biswanath, Tinsukia, and Karbi Anglong West. The devastating floods have resulted in widespread displacement, loss of life, damage to infrastructure, and extensive agricultural losses.

Population Affected and Crop Damage

The flood has impacted a total population of 58,091 individuals, comprising 26,487 males, 20,238 females, and 11,366 children. Among the affected districts:

Lakhimpur leads with a total population affected of 41,685 (Male: 19,836; Female: 14,717; Children: 7,132) and a total crop area affected of 283.32 hectares .

Followed by Dibrugarh with 3,857 people affected (Male: 1,596; Female: 1,189; Children: 1,072) and 36 hectares of crop area.

Karbi Anglong West also reported significant impact with 3,327 people affected (Male: 998; Female: 998; Children: 1,331).

Overall, the total crop area affected across the districts stands at 791.32 hectares.

Affected Revenue Circles and Villages

The flood has disrupted life across 20 revenue circles spanning multiple districts. Notable affected circles include:

Biswanath: 1 (Gohpur)

Darrang: 2 (Mangaldoi, Dalgaon)

Dhemaji: 2 (Sissiborgaon, Dhemaji)

Dibrugarh: 1 (Chabua)

Golaghat: 2 (Bokakhat, Morongi)

Kamrup: 1 (Chaygaon)

Karbi Anglong: 2 (Silonijan, Phuloni)

Karbi Anglong West: 1 (Donkamokam)

Lakhimpur: 5 (North Lakhimpur, Bihpuria, Nowboicha, Narayanpur, Kadam)

Nagaon: 1 (Kampur)

South Salmara: 1 (Mankachar)

Tinsukia: 1 (Sadiya)

In total, 175 villages have been affected across these districts, with the highest concentration in Lakhimpur (95 villages) and Nagaon (27 villages).

Relief Camps and Evacuations

Thousands have sought refuge in relief camps:

Golaghat: 811 inmates (Bokakhat) — Male: 373, Female: 327, Children: 107, Pregnant/Lactating Mothers: 4

Lakhimpur: 413 inmates (North Lakhimpur) — Male: 120, Female: 159, Children: 122, Pregnant/Lactating Mothers: 12

Boat evacuations have been significant, with 504 persons rescued across Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, Lakhimpur, and Tinsukia. Additionally, 73 animals were evacuated by boat in Lakhimpur and Golaghat.

Human and Animal Casualties

The floods have tragically claimed lives:

Lakhimpur: 1 male confirmed dead

Golaghat: 2 deaths (1 male adult and 1 male child)

Animal losses are also alarming, with a total of 75,918 animals affected:

Big animals: 21,541

Small animals: 9,616

Poultry: 44,761

Among these, 194 animals were washed away, including 54 big animals, 123 small animals, and 17 poultry.

Housing and Infrastructure Damage

Lakhimpur is the only district reporting damaged houses:

Fully Kuccha houses: 13

Fully Pukka houses: 2

Total houses damaged: 15

Road infrastructure has suffered extensive damage due to submergence, erosion, and breaches caused by rising floodwaters and incessant rain:

Biswanath: Road submerged from chainage 500m to 1000m by floodwaters of River Dubia.

Dhemaji: Road surface submerged by 0.45m with side berm erosion on the stretch Barua block chariali to No2 Kaibarta Gaon, damaged by River Rai.

Lakhimpur (Bihpuria): Meneha to Mallah Gaon road submerged with an average water depth of 450mm.

Lakhimpur (Nowboicha): Several road stretches breached and overtopped due to heavy rains and water release from NEEPCO DAM.

Roads in Nagaon’s Kampur area submerged due to rising levels of River Barpani.

Damage reported in Tamulpur district including road breaches and damaged culverts.

Several embankments have also been breached or damaged:

Biswanath: Breaches of Dubia Agri bund at multiple locations with lengths varying from 2m to 15m.

Lakhimpur: Ronganodi Left Bank Ring Bund breached.

Darrang: Right bank embankment of Noanadi River overtopped and damaged between chainage 0km to 9km.

Lakhimpur: Heavy rainfall caused damage to the mattress and embankment at Ranaganadi RB.

This flood situation remains critical, and authorities are closely monitoring the developments to provide timely relief and rehabilitation to affected communities.

