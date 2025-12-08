Three From Assam Killed in Goa Blaze; CM Expresses Grief

A total of three persons from Assam have lost their lives in the devastating fire at a restaurant-club in Arpora, North Goa, early Sunday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the deceased have been identified as Rahul Tanti and Manojit Mal from Cachar, and Diganta Patir from Dhemaji.

In a message on X, the Chief Minister said the news had left him anguished and he offered his heartfelt condolences to the families. He also prayed for the quick recovery of those who were injured in the incident.

Deeply anguished by the tragic loss of lives in the Arpora fire incident in Goa, where three of our own, lost their precious lives.



Shri Rahul Tanti, Cachar

Shri Manojit Mal, Cachar

Shri Diganta Patir, Dhemaji



Offering my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 7, 2025

The fire, one of the worst in Goa in recent times, claimed 25 lives and left several others injured. Eyewitnesses said the blaze may have started after a pyro gun used during a performance caused sparks that caught onto the club’s wooden roof. Within minutes, the fire spread and many people struggled to escape as there was only one exit.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant confirmed the arrest of four people connected to the club and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for each victim’s family and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Another nightclub run by the same group has been sealed by the authorities.

Goa Police said the bodies of all 25 deceased have been taken to GMC Bambolim for identification, and five bodies have already been handed over to their families. Of the six injured, one has been discharged while others continue to receive treatment.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered to look into lapses that may have led to the tragedy. The Goa government has also set up a team to ensure the bodies are transported to the victims’ home states, including Assam, with full support.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced Rs 2 lakh compensation to the families of those who died and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

