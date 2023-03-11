Japanese Girl Harassment Case: Victim Now In Bangladesh

The Japanese girl whose video of getting harassed by four boys during Holi in Paharganj went viral on the internet recently tweeted that she is currently in Bangladesh and is ‘fit in her mind and body’.

The victim girl is currently in Bangladesh and has not filed any complaints with the police or the embassy, authorities informed.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police arrested three youths, including one juvenile for harassing the young Japanese woman during Holi.

A disturbing video surfaced on the internet, which showed the boys groping and smearing colours on the girl without her consent in an aggressive manner. The video has angered netizens, who demanded strict action against the perpetrators.

According to reports, the police had launched a manhunt to trace the malefactors. They were arrested soon after.

In a statement, the Delhi Police said, “The boys seen in the video have been identified after meticulous efforts through field officers and local intelligence. Three boys including one juvenile have been apprehended and enquired. They have confessed/admitted about the incident/happening seen in the video.”

The video was first posted by the Japanese woman who was harassed by the four accused on Twitter which was later deleted.

Action under the Delhi Police Act has been initiated against those apprehended. “Further legal action will be decided on merits and in accordance with the complaint by the girl, if any,” the statement said.

Last year in December, a South Korean YouTuber was harassed by two youths while she was live streaming in Khar area of Mumbai.

The accused have been identified as Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari.

The Khar police registered a case against the youths under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after the video of the incident went viral and arrested them.

Taking to Twitter, Mumbai Police said, “Mumbai Police’s Khar Police station has taken a Suo Moto action in an incident that happened with a Korean woman (foreigner) in the jurisdiction of Khar West. In this regard, both the accused have been arrested and booked under relevant sections of the IPC.”