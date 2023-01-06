Assam CM In Goalpara, To Attend Programs At Sainik School

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday arrived at Sainik School in Goalpara ahead of taking part in several programs there.

According to reports, the Assam CM will inaugurate the newly constructed open stage at the school.

CM Sarma is also scheduled to sit in with students of the school for a conversation. He has been accompanied on the trip by Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita.

Earlier on Thursday, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma laid foundation stone of new official residence of Governor in Kharghuli.

The foundation stone was laid in the presence of Governor Jagdish Mukhi and first lady Prem Mukhi.

The new Raj Bhawan will be built at the cost of Rs. 41.32 crores. CM Sarma said that the new residence will be built within 18 months.