Three IPL Bookies Arrested In Assam's Tinsukia

Three alleged Indian Premier League (IPL) betting bookies have been arrested in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Wednesday.

The trio has been identified as Iftikar Ahmed, Wasim Ansari and Rajen Jaiswal, all hailing from Tinsukia.

Acting on secret information about IPL gambling in the district, police conducted a raid and apprehended the three persons who were involved in betting through online mode.

As per reports, police also recovered unlawful documents along their mobile phones which were used from gambling.

An investigation to unearth further linkages is currently underway.

Tinsukia police said that many people are involved in IPL betting in the district and asserted that they will be arrested soon.

Also Read: New COVID Variant XE Arrives India, 1st Case in Mumbai