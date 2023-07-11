Three Missing Persons from Assam Traced in Flood-Ravaged Himachal

The three persons from Assam who had gone missing in flood-hit Himachal Pradesh have been traced. This was confirmed by the family members of the missing persons on Tuesday.
Further, as internet connectivity and electricity were snapped in the state due to the natural calamity, they could not contact their family members.
Three persons which include a couple and a youth from Sonari in Assam went missing in the northern state of India. The couple has been identified as Debashish Rajkhowa and Sikha Phukan, residents of Parbatipur area in Sonari while the youth has been identified as Santanu Gogoi, sources informed.
Debashish Rajkhowa contacted his family this afternoon and said that the three of them were given shelter by a family in Himachal’s Thalout area.
Rajkhowa's father said, “I got a call from my son some time ago. All three of them all safe and they said that they were in Thalout. My son stated that a family in Thalout had given them shelter. They are travelling towards Mandi now. The route to Mandi is also quite dangerous at present. However, I’m thank God that my children are safe there.”
It may be mentioned that the three persons from Sonari had gone to visit Himachal after which they were not being able to be contacted for the past three days. As per sources, the family members of the couple reached out to Himachal Pradesh Police to find their whereabouts after they were unable to be traced.
Notablt, the northern part of India is hit by flash floods due to incessant heavy rainfall and Himachal Pradesh is the worst hit among the other states.
On Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued "red" and "orange" alerts for the next 24 hours for several districts of Himachal Pradesh meaning there would be no immediate respite for the people of the hill-state.
On the other hand, the weather department has predicted more downpour for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Delhi, and its adjoining areas over the next couple of days.