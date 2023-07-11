Three Missing Persons from Assam Traced in Flood-Ravaged Himachal

It may be mentioned that the three persons from Sonari had gone to visit Himachal after which they were not being able to be contacted for the past three days. As per sources, the family members of the couple reached out to Himachal Pradesh Police to find their whereabouts after they were unable to be traced.

Notablt, the northern part of India is hit by flash floods due to incessant heavy rainfall and Himachal Pradesh is the worst hit among the other states.

On Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued "red" and "orange" alerts for the next 24 hours for several districts of Himachal Pradesh meaning there would be no immediate respite for the people of the hill-state.

On the other hand, the weather department has predicted more downpour for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Delhi, and its adjoining areas over the next couple of days.