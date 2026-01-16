Three Teenage Girls from Lanka Shine for Assam U-14 Cricket Team

In a moment of immense pride for the Hojai district and Assam, three teenage girls from Lanka have scripted a remarkable success story by representing the Assam Under-14 girls’ cricket team and performing impressively at the national level.

Dipanjali Sahu, Koushalya Sahu and Rittika Malakar, all residents of Shrimanta Shankardev Nagar in Lanka, have emerged as shining examples of talent, determination and hard work. Their achievement has brought recognition not only to Assam cricket but also to Hojai, a relatively young district with limited sports infrastructure.

Among the three, Koushalya Sahu has achieved a major milestone by being appointed captain of the Assam Under-14 girls’ cricket team, marking a historic moment for the district. Her leadership on the field reflects both confidence and discipline, inspiring young girls across the region to dream big.

Under Koushalya’s captaincy, the Assam team, which also included Dipanjali Sahu and Rittika Malakar, competed in matches across different parts of the country, showcasing Assam’s growing presence in women’s cricket and earning praise for their performance and teamwork.

What makes this success even more significant is the challenging environment in which these girls trained. Coming from a district where access to sports facilities remains limited, their journey has been driven largely by personal dedication and local effort. A key role in shaping their cricketing path was played by Kangkan Kumar Das, an emerging young coach whose persistent efforts and guidance helped nurture their talent at the grassroots level.

Despite minimal resources, the trio’s commitment, discipline and passion for the game enabled them to rise above obstacles and achieve state-level recognition. Their success stands as a powerful reminder that talent can flourish anywhere when given the right encouragement and mentorship.

The achievements of Dipanjali, Koushalya and Rittika have sparked excitement across Lanka and Hojai district, with locals hailing them as role models for the next generation of young athletes, especially girls aspiring to make a mark in sports.

