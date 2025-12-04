Simu Das: Assam’s Blind Cricketer Shines on World Cup Stage

Simu Das, a visually impaired cricketer from Nagaon, Assam, has defied limited resources, infrastructural challenges, and societal barriers to become a key member of the Indian Women’s Blind Cricket Team.

She was part of the Indian squad that clinched victory in the inaugural Women’s Blind T20 World Cup 2025, held in Sri Lanka.

In an exclusive interview with Pranjal Pratim Das of Pratidin Time’s New Delhi bureau, Simu Das opened up about her journey from Assam and Rajasthan to representing India at the international level.

She shared candidly about the struggles she faced: "When one has no one of their own, they have to make everyone theirs. I am grateful to everyone who has supported me on this journey.

"Initially, I faced difficulties communicating in Hindi after coming to Delhi, but with determination and self-belief, success is achievable.” she said.

Simu Das’s dedication and perseverance have not only brought pride to her home state of Assam but also inspired many aspiring athletes across the country.

Adding to her accolades, Simu Das was felicitated by Shri Annapurna Devi, Minister of Women and Child Development, following India’s triumph in the SBI 1st Women’s T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind 2025.

Also Read: BCCI Announces Pay Equity Policy for Women Cricketers