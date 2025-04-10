Thunderstorm Terror in Assam: Houses Damaged, Livestock Killed, IMD Issues Fresh Alert

Assam was battered by severe storms on April 10, leaving a trail of destruction, fatalities, and widespread disruption. High-velocity winds, torrential rain, and lightning wreaked havoc across multiple districts, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue fresh weather alerts for the region.

Fatalities and Injuries

In Garodubi village, a tragic accident claimed the life of a minor and left two others critically injured. A half-cut bot tree collapsed on a moving motorcycle during the storm, killing a child aged 5-6 on the spot. The other victims, identified as Abdul Hakim Hazi (64) and a teenager named Maruf (13), sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby medical facility. The accident occurred at approximately 11:00 AM in front of Garodubi Madrasa, as strong winds swept through the area.

In another tragic incident, a 55-year-old woman, Sabitri Keot, lost her life in Biswanath’s Pratapgarh Tea Estate after a coconut tree fell on her amid the powerful storm.

Property Damage and Power Disruptions

The storm inflicted heavy damage across multiple locations:

Hajo: A dust storm ignited a fire in an electrical transformer. However, the fire brigade's swift response prevented further destruction.

Tamulpur: In Bahbari, strong winds and heavy rain uprooted trees, including one that crashed onto a house in Kuthurijhar, causing severe damage. Power supply remains completely disrupted in the area.

Nagaon’s Rupahihat: A sudden dry storm blanketed the region in dust and sand, ripping off tin roofs from houses in Singimari Balika Jiumari and causing electricity outages.

Numaligarh: The storm affected Murfuloni, Bagangaon, Phulbari, Purnimati, Gerukani, and Bhagyapur, damaging numerous homes and uprooting trees, leading to widespread electricity disruptions.

Livestock Losses

Lightning strikes during the storm killed seven cattle in Goalpara’s Hadlapara. Harindra Rabha lost three cattle, while Samrat Rabha, Rohen Rabha, Moinal Rabha, and Golendra Rabha each lost one.

IMD Weather Alert

The IMD has issued a weather warning for the northeastern states due to multiple upper air cyclonic circulations:

Day 1: Thundersqualls and hailstorms with gusty winds (50-60 kmph) are likely over Assam and Meghalaya. Thunderstorms with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are expected over Mizoram and Tripura. Heavy rainfall is predicted in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya.

Day 2: Thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are expected in Assam and Meghalaya, with similar conditions at 30-40 kmph in Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Day 3: Heavy rain is expected in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds (40-50 kmph).

Day 4 & 5: Isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are forecasted for Assam and Meghalaya.

Guwahati Weather Forecast

The IMD predicts a generally cloudy sky over Guwahati for the next five days, with intermittent rain and thunderstorms throughout the week.

Authorities urge residents to exercise caution, stay indoors during storms, and report damage to local administrations. The disaster management teams remain on high alert as the region braces for further extreme weather conditions.

