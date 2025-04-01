Northeast to Experience Rain, Thunderstorms, and Sticky Heat, Says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light to moderate rainfall across several parts of Northeast India over the next five days, with hot and humid conditions likely to persist in isolated pockets.

Advertisment

On Tuesday, the IMD predicted that Arunachal Pradesh would experience light to moderate rain at a few places, while light rain is expected at isolated locations in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura. Meanwhile, dry weather is likely to prevail over Manipur and Mizoram. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain steady across the region, with hot and humid conditions affecting isolated pockets in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

For the following day, the IMD forecasted light rain at isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, while dry conditions are likely to continue in Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Similar conditions are expected on the third day, but with hot and humid weather extending to isolated pockets in Assam and Meghalaya.

By the fourth day, light rain is likely at isolated locations in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura, whereas dry conditions will persist in Manipur and Mizoram. Hot and humid conditions are expected in isolated areas of Assam and Meghalaya. On the fifth day, Assam is likely to witness light to moderate rain at many places, while Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura may receive rain at a few locations. Arunachal Pradesh could see light rain in isolated areas, while dry weather will likely continue in Manipur and Mizoram.

The IMD attributed these weather conditions to a cyclonic circulation over Northeast Assam and its neighboring areas, extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level. The department has also issued warnings regarding thunderstorms and lightning in the region.

On the first day, isolated places in Assam, Manipur, and Tripura are expected to experience thunderstorms and lightning. While no warnings have been issued for the second day, the IMD cautioned that on the third day, Assam and Tripura could witness thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph. Arunachal Pradesh may also experience thunderstorms and lightning. Similar conditions are predicted for the fourth and fifth days, with gusty winds and thunderstorms likely in isolated places across Assam and Tripura, while Arunachal Pradesh is also expected to see lightning activity.

Residents in the affected areas have been advised to take necessary precautions as unstable weather conditions persist across the region.

Also Read: Thunderstorms, Rain Likely Across Assam & Northeast, Warns IMD