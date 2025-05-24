Tiger Carcass Found in Kaziranga National Park, Natural Death Suspected

The decomposed carcass of a tiger was recovered from the dense forest area near Bagmari Forest Camp in the Bagori Range of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve. The discovery has sparked concern among wildlife officials and conservationists.

According to park authorities, the tiger is believed to have died approximately 10 days ago. Preliminary investigations suggest that the death was due to natural causes. Following standard protocols laid out by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), the carcass was cremated at the site of recovery.

While early signs point to a natural death, a detailed post-mortem examination has been initiated to determine the exact cause. This incident adds to the growing need for regular monitoring of wildlife health within the UNESCO World Heritage Site, which is home to several endangered species including the Royal Bengal Tiger.

Kaziranga remains one of India’s most critical tiger habitats, and the park authorities are committed to maintaining transparency and conservation standards as per NTCA guidelines.

