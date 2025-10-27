Tiger Sighting Thrills Tourists in Manas National Park’s Bansbari Range

Visitors to Manas National Park, the UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of Assam’s most treasured wildlife reserves, experienced a rare and thrilling moment when a Royal Bengal Tiger was sighted in the Bansbari Range. The sudden appearance of the magnificent predator in the dense forest not only stunned tourists but also reaffirmed the increasing frequency of tiger sightings in the park in recent years.

Sightings have been reported that a party of tourists was on a routine safari when they spotted the tiger emerging from the thick underbrush. The encounter was at once thrilling and tearful, since seeing tigers in their natural habitat is an experience one never forgets even for seasoned wildlife watchers.

The dreamlike scene was recorded by tourist guide Tapan Koch, who operates in collaboration with Manas National Park. The short video clip shows the tiger moving unseen across the forest floor, momentarily glancing in the direction of the safari jeep before disappearing into cover. The video clip has since gained widespread popularity among wildlife watchers.

Describing the encounter, locals and forest officials said such encounters are increasingly common in Manas and are a healthy sign of the state of the park's ecosystem. Earlier ravaged by civil war and poaching, Manas had lost much of its wildlife, including its tigers. But after decades of toil at conservation through Project Tiger, the numbers of the big cat have been on the rise.

Wildlife authorities believe that regular tiger and other endangered species such as rhinos, clouded leopards, and golden langurs sightings in the world heritage site is evidence of the ecological renaissance in the region.

Meanwhile, the forest authorities have asked tourists to maintain a safe distance while going for jungle safaris and obeying park regulations to ensure both human safety and wildlife safety.

