Tight Security In Place for Direct Recruitment Exam on August 28: Assam DGP

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta has said that the state police is all set for the written examinations of the State Level Recruitment Commission for Grade-III to be held across 25 districts of the state on August 28.

The DGP, while addressing media persons on Saturday said that tight security arrangements have been put in place for the examinations and hoped that the exams would be conducted peacefully.

DGP Mahanta said, “The Assam Police has made all preparations for the direct recruitment exam Grade-III to be held on August 28. Tight security arrangements have been made. I hope that the exams are successfully conducted as it was done on August 21.”

The DGP also asked the students to reach the exam centres 1 to 2 hours before the commencement of the exam and that this would not be taken as an excuse for reaching late.

“There may be traffic jams on the way and that is nothing new. Therefore, the candidates should leave their homes early so that traffic jam on the way to the exam centres do not make them late,” the DGP said.

Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta also asked the candidates not to bring unnecessary things to the exam centres and not to use any malpractices during the exam.

He also said that anyone found disobeying rules will be dealt with strictly.

It may be mentioned that a total of 8,52,181 candidates will appear for the direct recruitment examination Grade-III in 1903 centres across 25 districts of Assam on August 28.