Are Assam People Really Responsible for Exploiting Meghalaya

It is noticed that some renowned intellectuals and journalists from Meghalaya during various discussions have alleged people of Assam responsible for destruction of the hill state which is referred as Scotland of the East and for exploiting tourist places such as Cherrapunjee, Dawki and many others because they are the regular visitors. It is hurtful for the people of Assam as it was the founder of the state. Shillong was the capital city of Assam until 1972 and now they are facing such allegation.

It may be noted that tourists across India and from World visits the hill state via Assam, however, how can it be justified that only people of Assam is responsible for such exploitation.

Meghalaya is widely known to be tourists place and the state earns highest revenue from tourism and during the year 2020 owing to Covid-19 the state’s annual tourism revenue dipped to Rs. 3 crores from Rs. 20 crores. Through this point it can be understood that as alleged by the renowned journalists of the state, if tourist stops visiting, the revenue of Meghalaya will be at risk.

One cannot ignore the fact that tourist visiting the spots for of its beauty, cleanliness, nature someway exploits and litters it. It is justified that tourists should be charged extra as entry fees to compensate the exploitation they do and preserve nature of the state. But to raise voice against the exploitation and to target a single state is however not justifiable.