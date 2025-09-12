“Time to Declare War”: Akhil Gogoi Hints at Opposition Front with Congress

In a significant development, Akhil Gogoi’s party Raijor Dol is set to make a final decision today on whether to joins hands with the Congress in a united opposition front against the BJP. Congress had earlier set September 10 as the timeline for building the alliance.

Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi stated that the party cannot afford to wait any longer and will announce its stand in today’s emergency executive meeting in Tezpur. He added that “the time has come to declare war,” signaling the urgency of consolidating the opposition.

The meeting will also deliberate on the party’s position regarding the long-pending demand for granting Six Scheduled Tribe status in Assam and how Raijor Dal plans to intensify its movement on the issue.

He further stated that, “the demand for granting Sixth Schedule Tribe status is essentially a protest for the protection of Assam itself. Through this tribal recognition, Assam has secured constitutional safeguards, which will ultimately benefit the state’s future.”

While some are pushing for a united opposition against the BJP, others are still weighing their terms of engagement. Against this backdrop, Akhil Gogoi’s position stands out; he has strongly voiced his perspective on the sensitive matter of granting Six Scheduled Tribe status.

Meanwhile, Akhil Gogoi received a grand welcome from residents of Bihaguri under Borchola constituency, reflecting growing grassroots support ahead of the crucial decision.

