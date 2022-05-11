SAI Announces U-20 Volleyball Trials For National, International Events

The regional centre of Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Guwahati announced on Wednesday that SAI NSSC Bangalore will conduct selection trials for Volleyball Under-20 team for both men and women.
The selection will be done to form national teams in preparation for international competitions, according to a notification.
It read, “Sports Authority of India, Regional Centre Guwahati is elated to announce that SAI NSSC Bangalore is going to conduct Selection Trials for Volleyball U-20 Men & Women at SAI NSSC Bangalore for selection of campers for preparation of Indian Teams for International Competitions from 18th to 21st May, 2022.”
According to the notification, trails for women will be conducted from May 18 to May 21 at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru, while for men, it will be held from May 23 to May 25.
The selection will be done for participation in international, national level events, all India inter-varsity competitions, Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) and Khelo India University Games (KIUG), it mentioned.
The notification also mentioned that the height criteria for selection for women will be 178 centimeters and above for blockers, 175 centimeters and above for the attackers and universals and 170 centimeters and above for setters.
Additionally, the height criteria for men will be 195 centimeters and above for blockers, 188 centimeters and above for the attackers and universals and 186 centimeters and above for setters.
The notification further mentioned that players will have to produce their valid passport, five passport size photographs and original date of birth certificate issued by the competent authority. Eligible birth for U-20 is those who are born after January 1, 2003.
Athletes for Khelo India Scheme and NCoE scheme will also be selected from the above trials, it added.
The interested players may confirm their participation in the trials by sending an e-mail to sai.volleyball.trials@gmail.com and may contact the nodal officer Rajneesh Kumar via 6282504408 (mobile).
The SAI notification added that all expenses towards participation in the trials will be borne by the athletes.