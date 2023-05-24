Assam

Tinsukia E-rickshaw Driver Dragged through Mud, Thrashed after Spat over Parking

A complaint was lodged by the victim e-rickshaw driver at Tinsukia police station.
Tinsukia E-rickshaw Driver Rimanta Duwara was physically assaulted by group of Non-Assamese speaking people.
Tinsukia E-rickshaw Driver Rimanta Duwara was physically assaulted by group of Non-Assamese speaking people.
Pratidin Time

An e-rickshaw driver was physically assaulted by a group of four to five people in the middle of the Tinsukia town on Wednesday.

According to the incident, one Rimanta Duwara, an e-rickshaw driver by profession from Barekuri village got involved in a heated argument with some non-Assamese speaking people near Tamulbari market in Tinsukia town after they allegedly refused to give him space to park his e-rickshaw.

The group then dragged Rimanta through the mud and thrashed him severely, local sources informed.

Later, the Tinsukia police rescued him from the spot.

A complaint was lodged by the victim e-rickshaw driver at Tinsukia police station.

Speaking to the media, the victim said, “I was at the Tamulbari market in Tinsukia when some non-Assamese speaking people started to beat me for asking some space to park my e-rickshaw. They occupied the entire market. I have been thrashed brutally by the group. They punched me on my head, face, hands. They also tore up my clothes.”

Tinsukia E-rickshaw Driver Rimanta Duwara was physically assaulted by group of Non-Assamese speaking people.
Youth Beaten Black and Blue For Eve-Teasing Girl in Assam’s Karimganj
Assam police
Crime
Physical Assault

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/tinsukia-e-rickshaw-driver-dragged-through-mud-thrashed-after-spat-over-parking
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com