Tinsukia E-rickshaw Driver Dragged through Mud, Thrashed after Spat over Parking

An e-rickshaw driver was physically assaulted by a group of four to five people in the middle of the Tinsukia town on Wednesday.
According to the incident, one Rimanta Duwara, an e-rickshaw driver by profession from Barekuri village got involved in a heated argument with some non-Assamese speaking people near Tamulbari market in Tinsukia town after they allegedly refused to give him space to park his e-rickshaw.
The group then dragged Rimanta through the mud and thrashed him severely, local sources informed.
Later, the Tinsukia police rescued him from the spot.
A complaint was lodged by the victim e-rickshaw driver at Tinsukia police station.
Speaking to the media, the victim said, “I was at the Tamulbari market in Tinsukia when some non-Assamese speaking people started to beat me for asking some space to park my e-rickshaw. They occupied the entire market. I have been thrashed brutally by the group. They punched me on my head, face, hands. They also tore up my clothes.”