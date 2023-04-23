Tinsukia Hit With Another Storm, 2 Dead, Admin Issues Helpline Numbers

At least two people have reportedly died in the last 24 hours after a destructive storm hits Assam’s Tinsukia.
Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) is yet to issue an official statement in this regard.
Meanwhile, another hail storm hit the district in Upper Assam on Sunday evening.
As per sources, a tree has been uprooted after a heavy storm hit at Tinsukia town, leading to disruption in vehicular movement on National Highway 37.
The entire Tinsukia district is plunged into darkness. The power supply has been disrupted since Saturday night.
The Tinsukia district administration has launched two helpline numbers, they are as follows - 9394585622, and 9365118503.
Earlier, in a devastating natural disaster, Chabua situated in between Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts of Assam experienced a destructive hailstorm during the wee hours of Sunday.
The hailstorm caused extensive damage to properties across the area. The storm led to the collapse of several houses in different regions, leaving families displaced and in need of immediate assistance.
According to sources, the hailstorm was so severe that it also disrupted the electricity connection, causing a power outage across the region. The collapse of electricity poles further complicated the situation and made it challenging for rescue teams to provide relief.