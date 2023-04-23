Tinsukia Hit With Another Storm, 2 Dead, Admin Issues Helpline Numbers

At least two people have reportedly died in the last 24 hours after a destructive storm hits Assam’s Tinsukia.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) is yet to issue an official statement in this regard.

Meanwhile, another hail storm hit the district in Upper Assam on Sunday evening.

As per sources, a tree has been uprooted after a heavy storm hit at Tinsukia town, leading to disruption in vehicular movement on National Highway 37.