Assam: Four More Apprehended in Tinsukia Lottery Scam

At least four more people were apprehended in connection with the massive lottery scam that was unearthed in Assam’s Tinsukia district, reports emerged on Saturday.
The Tinsukia Police continuing their search operation in the massive lottery scam apprehended the four alleged to be involved in the scam.
The four have been identified as Hridoy Kurmi, Nilpawan Chetia, Gyandeep Chetia and Mun Baruah.
Earlier on June 20, the police during a search operation in Sivasagar district apprehended four people involved in the scam.
It may be mentioned that a case of fraudulent came to light in Assam’s Tinsukia on June 18 where individuals had fallen victim to a fake scheme involving luxury vehicles.
Perpetrators lured unsuspecting victims with the promise of luxury vehicle prizes, resulting in the embezzlement of crores of rupees under the guise of gift coupons.
The fraudsters organized coupon games supposedly in support of No. 2 Kadamani Namghar, and the winners were announced on Sunday, unbeknownst to the general public. However, the whereabouts of the recipients remain undisclosed.
According to sources, the Namghar Samiti, responsible for managing the spiritual center, claimed to have no knowledge of the gift coupons or their distribution. As a result, the Tinsukia police launched a search operation to apprehend the organizers involved in this scam.
The deceit extended beyond Tinsukia, as many individuals from Jorhat and Majuli also purchased these misleading gift coupons.