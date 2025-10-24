Tinsukia Police Arrest 7 ULFA(I) Linkmen in Major Anti-Insurgency Operation

In a significant crackdown against extremist networks in upper Assam, Tinsukia Police have arrested seven individuals suspected of being linkmen for the banned insurgent outfit ULFA (Independent). The operation was led by the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Tinsukia, with support from Lekhapani, Jagun, and Margherita police, targeting areas near the Arunachal Pradesh border, including Nampong.

Police sources said the operation was launched based on specific intelligence inputs, and the arrests were made from Nampong in, Arunachal Pradesh. Among the detained, three have been identified as Jitu Moran, Julie Gogoi, and Dipak Gogoi. The identities of the remaining four are yet to be disclosed. Preliminary reports suggest that while four of the linkmen are from Myanmar, the others hail from Jagun and Makum in Tinsukia district.

Investigations are currently underway at Lekhapani and Margherita police stations. The crackdown follows the recent bomb blast near the Kakopathar Army camp, which heightened security concerns in the region.

Initial interrogations indicate that the arrested linkmen were allegedly supplying medicines and other materials to ULFA (Independent)’s Myanmar-based 779 camp, reportedly under instructions from self-styled ULFA(I) Brigadier Arunoday Dahotiya.

Security agencies have described the arrests as a significant breakthrough in disrupting ULFA(I)’s supply chain and logistical operations along the eastern Assam-Arunachal border. Further investigations are ongoing to map the group’s network and funding channels.

