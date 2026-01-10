Tinsukia’s Aditya Nursing Home Sealed Following Post-Delivery Death

In a tragic incident at a private nursing home in Tinsukia, Hemamoni Moran, wife of senior journalist Pratap Moran, died under suspicious circumstances following childbirth, with her family alleging medical negligence and mismanagement.

According to relatives, Hemamoni delivered a baby girl on Thursday evening at Aditya Nursing Home (Aditya Diagnostics & Hospital). Both mother and child were reportedly stable and healthy immediately after delivery. However, early Friday morning, her condition suddenly deteriorated, and she passed away within a short span of time inside the hospital.

The family has accused the nursing home authorities of administering an injection nearing its expiry date, providing incorrect post-natal treatment, and showing incompetence in nursing care and hospital management. They suspect these factors may have directly contributed to her death.

Following the incident, a team from Tinsukia Police visited the hospital and launched an official investigation. Police sources confirmed that all angles, including medical negligence, are being thoroughly examined.

The Tinsukia District Journalists’ Association (TDJA) has demanded a fair and transparent investigation. In a joint statement, Association President Ranajyoti Neog and General Secretary Biplab Chetia said: “If a mother has lost her life due to medical negligence, those responsible must face the strictest legal action. The truth must come out through an impartial investigation.”

The incident has sparked widespread concern among locals and the journalistic community, raising questions about patient safety and accountability in private medical facilities.

