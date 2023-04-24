Tinsukia Rape Case: APCC Accuses Assam Police of Inaction

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Monday accused Assam police for being reluctant in taking action against a BJP booth president who had allegedly raped a minor girl in Tinsukia’s Bordubi locality.

In a press statement, the APCC said, “The incident was reported sometime back, there was a case of a 13-year old teenager being raped in the Bordubi area of Tinsukia district, by a BJP booth president. Although an FIR has been lodged at the Bordubi PS, far from arresting the accused, the police haven’t initiated any action. Moreover, many BJP workers have exerted pressure on the family to withdraw the case.”

Unable to bear the situation, the mother of the victim allegedly committed suicide on April 14, APCC informed.

“The inaction of Assam police is inexplicable,” APCC added in the press statement.

Following this, the APCC has asked its seven office bearers to visit the area within the next two days.

They have been tasked to meet the affected family and offer legal aid.

Apart from this, APCC office bearers will also visit the Tinsukia Deputy Commissioner and Chairperson of the Assam Women Commission.

Names of the APCC officer bearers will visit Tinsukia are as follows:

- Raju Sahu, VP APCC, Ex MLA – (Convener)

- Jayanta Kalita, VP APCC

- Durga Bhumij, GS APCC, Ex MLA

- Hema Hari Pegu, GS NECCC

- Pathik Deb, Advocate.

- Pronob Borua, President DCC Tinsukia

- Sobha Moran, President DMC Tinsukia