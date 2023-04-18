1 Month Later, Youth Who Went Missing in Assam-Arunachal Border Still Not Found

A youth who went missing from No. 1 Doomdoma Nagaon village in Bordumsa in Tinsukia is still nowhere to be found.

The youth identified as Bikash Gogoi has been missing since March 20 this year.

The victim’s family had already lodged an FIR at Bordumsa police station.

The family members had suspected him of joining the banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

It has also come to light that earlier ahead of the 2021 Assembly election in the state, Bikash's father namely Debo Gogoi, a BJP booth committee president was brutally stabbed to death after a minor altercation with one Jay Chandra Gogoi.

The family of the missing youth suspected that his father was murdered for political reasons.

The accused was later arrested by Bordumsa police.

Earlier in the month of March, another youth had gone missing in Assam’s Dibrugarh district and was feared to have joined the banned militant outfit, as claimed by the family members.

The missing youth identified as Jintu Chetia, was a resident of Ushapur village in Demow under Dibrugarh district.

It is learned that the youth’s mobile phone was found switched off after he uploaded a mobile status on his WhatsApp saying, “I will miss everyone”.

The parents have also lodged a missing case in connection to the incident.