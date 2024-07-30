Tinsukia

12-Year-Old Boy Abducted in Assam; Father Gets Rs 25 Lakh Ransom Call

The victim boy, namely Rohit Bahadur Chetry, was abducted on July 22 near Sunpura village and has been missing since.
In a distressing incident, a 12-year-old boy was reportedly abducted while returning home from school in Assam’s Tinsukia district, with a ransom call demanding a whopping Rs 25 lakh made to the father.

The victim boy, namely Rohit Bahadur Chetry, was abducted on July 22 near Sunpura village and has been missing since.

According to sources, the boy’s father, Noor Bahadur Chetry, received a ransom call from the alleged abductor demanding Rs 25 lakh. The kidnapper later reduced the ransom to Rs 2-3 lakh but threatened to kill Rohit if the amount was not paid or if the police were alerted.

Struggling to manage the demanded funds, Noor Bahadur Chetry has now approached the police, fearing for his son's life.

Further investigation is on.

