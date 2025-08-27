Are Assam’s Small Tea Growers on the Brink of Collapse?

For decades, Assam’s tea industry has been the backbone of the state’s economy, empowering thousands and offering livelihoods that sustained generations. But today, small tea growers are facing a harsh reality.

In Sarupathar subdivision of Borpathar, the price of green tea leaves has collapsed. Growers now earn only ₹14–15 per kilogram, down sharply from ₹28–30 per kilogram just a few months ago. The sudden drop has left farmers and workers struggling to make ends meet, while the cost of essential inputs like pesticides and fertilizers continues to soar.

A tea garden worker described their plight to our reporter Shivasheer Sarma that, “We are facing immense difficulties. The owners of the tea gardens get only ₹11–15 per kilogram, and with profits so low, they are hesitant to employ us. We, the workers, earn only ₹5 per kilogram. It is becoming impossible for the owners to pay wages with such low returns.”

She added, “Earlier, the price of tea leaves was ₹28–30 per kilogram, and at least we had some profit. Now, with profits shrinking, our wages have also fallen. We urge the Assam government to raise the price of green leaves. We are struggling to manage our families.”

Another worker highlighted the scale of the crisis, “Upper Assam has countless tea gardens. In Golaghat district alone, over 2–3,000 cultivators produce nearly 15–17 lakh kilograms of green tea leaves every year. Tengani area should have received recognition long ago. Now, the small tea growers and workers are facing worsening conditions. The cost of cultivation is rising while profits fall, pushing many into loss. We urge the government to act before it’s too late.”

In Tengani Gaon Panchayat and other villages, hundreds of farmers are now gripped by uncertainty. Many fear that if the crisis continues, small tea cultivation, a lifeline for families across Assam, may no longer be sustainable.

This unfolding crisis highlights the growing hardships of Borpathar’s small tea growers, who are struggling to survive amid plummeting returns and rising costs, calling urgently for attention from policymakers.

