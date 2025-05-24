23 Years Missing: ULFA-I’s Rupam Asom Finally Arrested

In a major success for Assam Police, top United Liberation Front of Assam- Independent [(ULFA-(I)] commander Rupam Asom, also known as Binod Bora alias Kanto, was arrested from a forest along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border in Tinsukia district. The operation led to the recovery of arms, ammunition, and several incriminating items.

Rupam Asom had been one of the most wanted militants associated with the banned insurgent group ULFA (I). His arrest marks a significant blow to the outfit’s operational strength in Upper Assam.

Family in Shock After Learning ULFA(I) Cadre Is Alive

Back in his native village of Sagunpara Da Samua in Golaghat district, a wave of emotion swept over the household of the arrested militant. The family had believed him to be dead after he went missing in 2007, soon after appearing for his High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination.

Originally known as Binod Bora, the youth had studied at Hamdoi Higher Secondary School. He joined ULFA(I) soon after completing school and has remained untraceable since then. The family, including his elderly parents Mohan Bora and Purnima Bora, had lost all hope of ever seeing him again.

Emotional Appeal from Family and Villagers

After Rupam Asom’s arrest was confirmed, his mother, Purnima Bora, broke down upon learning that her son was still alive. “He was a simple boy, interested in culture and known for his gentle nature. We want him to come back home,” she said tearfully.

The family, which lives below the poverty line, has been surviving through agriculture. Rupam Asom is the eldest son, and his father and younger brother have been managing the household through farming.

Following the news of the arrest, villagers and well-wishers gathered at the family's home to offer their support. Many in the community joined the family in urging the authorities for a fair resolution and expressed hope for the return of their long-lost son.

Background: From Quiet Village Boy to ULFA’s Fierce Commander

Binod Bora’s transformation from a quiet student in Golaghat to ULFA(I)’s fierce operational commander Rupam Asom reflects the long-standing issue of youth militancy in Assam. His name had long been on the radar of law enforcement agencies due to his involvement in several anti-national activities.

