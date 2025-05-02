ULFA-I Linkman Arrested From Guwahati ‘s Beltola

In yet another breakthrough, Guwahati Police have arrested another linkman allegedly associated with the banned militant outfit ULFA (Independent). The arrested individual has been identified as Biswajit Roy, who was apprehended late last night from the Beltola area of the city.

According to police sources, Biswajit Roy owns a retail shop at the Beltola Tiniali locality. He is currently being interrogated by the Crime Branch under the supervision of senior police officials.

Roy's arrest marks the fifth in the ongoing operation targeting individuals allegedly linked to insurgent groups. Among those arrested so far, three are from Nagaland, one from Baksa, and now Roy from Guwahati. The Intelligence Bureau (IB) joined the interrogation at the Crime Branch office today.

Authorities suspect that the group was involved in plotting subversive activities in Guwahati. The arrests have raised concerns over renewed militant links and planned disruptive acts in the city.

