Assam: 6 Moran Tribal Organisations Protest over Death of Youth in Tinsukia

Following the death of a youth in Assam’s Tinsukia, at least six Moran tribe organizations have staged protest blocking national highways in the district on Thursday.
The protesters blocking the roads demanded the arrest of the culprits involved in killing the youth, identified as Pranjal Moran, and take lawful action against those while compensating the deceased’s family for their loss.
One of the protestors said, “At first, we want suspension of Officer-in-Charge of Makum Police Station for their inaction that resulted in the death of Pranjal Moran. We want the police to arrest the culprits who brutally killed him and produce them before fast-track court taking strict action against them. Until then we won’t stop from our raising our voice against the issue. We also demand that the deceased’s family receive compensation for their loss within two days. If they do not fulfill our demands then we will take further action such as declaring closure of the entire district until our demands are met.”
Another one said that the father of the deceased arrived at Makum Police Station looking for help before Pranjal Moran was killed, however, had to wait for at least two hours. The protestor alleged that if the OC would have taken action within time, then the youth might not have been killed so mercilessly after rigorous torture of four hours.
He said, “We all condemn the incident. It should be properly investigated taking into consideration all the angles such why the OC or the police didn’t take proper action within time. We would like to warn Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other officials that if the culprits are not caught then we will stage large scale protests. The district administration, police department, DGP GP Singh should take proper action against the OC as soon as possible and suspend him.”
Notably, a 26-year-old boy, identified as Pranjal Moran, was was beaten to death by eight men in the Rupnagar area on Tuesday at Makum in Tinsukia district over some argument.
At first, the deceased was put inside the trunk of a Baleno vehicle.
Then, the unconscious young man was taken out of the trunk of the car and brutally attacked by the goons in front of his elder sister.
Makum police detained five people involved in the incident on the basis of an FIR filed by Pranjal Moran's family.
The arrested people have been identified as Nita Tanti of Makum, Gandhinagar, Salil Chautal of Tengapani Tea Estate, Jintu Tanti of Makum, Gandhinagar, Naren Praja of Makum Hebeda village, Kailash Panika of Tengapani Tea Estate. The rest of the accused are currently on the run.