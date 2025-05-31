7-Year-Old Girl Raped & Murdered, Accused Held Near Assam-Arunachal Border

In a heart-wrenching case that has shocked Assam, a 7-year-old girl was brutally raped and murdered in Bordubi, Tinsukia. The accused, identified as Raja Karmakar, had been absconding since committing the heinous crime on May 28.

The Bordubi Police launched a swift operation and arrested the accused near the Dirak Gate along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border. According to reports, Karmakar was on the run with his family after the incident.

The victim’s family had filed an FIR, based on which Bordubi Police tracked and apprehended the accused. Raja Karmakar is a resident of Bishphutia village under the jurisdiction of Bordubi Police Station.

Following his arrest, Karmakar was interrogated and formally booked under Bordubi PS Case No. 19/2025. Charges have been framed under Sections 65(2) and 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

