Fratricide: AISF Jawan Shoots Dead Colleague Inside Camp In Assam

In a case of fratricide, an Assam Industrial Security Force (AISF) jawan was arrested for allegedly shooting one of his colleagues dead on Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported from the AISF camp located at Muliabari road in Digboi town.

According to sources, the accused jawan, identified as Udesh Majhi, shot his colleague dead with his service rifle inside the camp premises today morning.

The deceased jawan has been identified as Bimal Orang.

Meanwhile, local police arrested Udesh and a case under relevant sections was registered against him.

The reason behind the escalation will be established after questioning the arrested jawan, police said.

Earlier last month, a jawan committed suicide by shooting himself using his service weapon in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

The deceased jawan was identified as one Ashok. He was employed at Doom Dooma ARC when he shot himself at around 3 am at his room.