Alleged Goat Thief Commits Suicide in Police Custody in Assam's Tinsukia

In a disturbing turn of events, a 22-year-old youth reportedly took his own life while in police custody at the Tongana locality near Kakopathar in Tinsukia district.
The deceased identified as Dhanjit Moran from Tongana’s Mazgaon was detained by the police under suspicion of goat theft.
Moran's tragic death inside the lockup has sparked outrage among locals, who staged protests with road blockades in front of the Tongana police station.
The incident has raised serious questions about the circumstances leading to Moran's suicide and the treatment of detainees in police custody.