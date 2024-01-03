Alleged Torture by Indian Army Sparks Tension in Tinsukia District

The reported barbaric torture upon six innocents including one women allegedly by the jawans of the Indian Army at Tipong under Lekhapani police station in Tinsukia district is still causing tension in the entire area.
The injured persons were identified as Prasanta Konwar, Arup Changmai, Ananta Saikia, Arun Chetri, Bishal Bhumij, Savitri Bhumij.
The incident was reported last Friday.
The victims have lodged an FIR against the army at the Lekhapani police station seeking justice.
Meanwhile, the Indian Army has verbally agreed to cover the Innocent people's medical expenses, but the situation remains tense, informed sources.
The Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti (SMSS) organized a press conference today at Tirap Gate seeking a thorough investigation into the incident.
During the press conference, SMSS asserted that it is completely wrong for the Indian Army to viciously beat innocent individuals while holding guns to their heads. The student body declared that there will be no illegal activity allowed in the region, citing instances of coal and wood being smuggled.
“For an hour, the local lads were mercilessly beaten at the gun point. Two of the six victims are in really severe condition right now. The sufferers are extremely depressed. Who will be held accountable if any of the victims decide to take dramatic step in the future as a result of the humiliation they endured, similar to what happened with the Jorhat event recently? In addition to physical violence, the locals were verbally abused by them,” alleged Rahul Chetri, the general secretary of the SMSS Central Committee while addressing the presser.
Additionally, SMSS has threatened to shut down the entire Margherita subdivision if the Lekhapani police fail to apprehend the offenders by January 3 and punish them appropriately.
Dharmaraj Sharma, the assistant general secretary of the SMSS District Committee, and the victims of Tipong, together with members of the local community also attended the press conference.