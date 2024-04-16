Tinsukia
Armed Miscreants Ambush Assam Rifles Vehicle In Tinsukia's Namdang
According to reports, the vehicle was transporting a patrol team when unidentified gunmen fired upon the vehicle, with heavy gunfire ongoing at the scene.
Armed miscreants allegedly launched an attack on a vehicle belonging to the Assam Rifles along the Changlang road at Margherita in Tinsukia's Namdang area.
Initial reports suggest that the miscreants may be associated with the NSCN, though their identities remain unconfirmed at this time.
(This is a developing story)