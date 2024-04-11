Assam Rifles Recover Arms, Ammunition, Cash In Manipur Joint Op; One Held

In a joint effort between the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police, a significant breakthrough was achieved as one individual was apprehended, and a substantial amount of cash totaling Rs 13,11,130 was seized from his possession.
The operation also led to the confiscation of a carbine machine gun, a pistol, a grenade, a shotgun, and a cache of ammunition.
According to an official statement released by the Assam Rifles, the captured individual, along with the recovered items, has been transferred to the Ukhrul Police Station for further legal proceedings. The investigation into the matter is currently ongoing.
This development comes on the heels of another successful operation in Manipur's Bishnupur district, where security forces, in conjunction with the Manipur Police, uncovered a significant stash of arms and ammunition. The joint search operation, conducted on March 24, 2024, yielded a 7.65 mm pistol, 10 grenades, a Kenwood radio set, and a medical kit from an underground hideout in the Oinam area.
Officials have confirmed that the hideout was dismantled during the operation.