Assam: 16 Houses Gutted In Massive Fire At Tinsukia Slum

At least 16 residences were gutted in a massive fire at a slum in Assam's Tinsukia late at night on Tuesday, informed officials.
Officials said that the fire broke out at the slum area at Raja Ali Adarsh Path in the Tinsukia district of Assam at around 10.30 pm, spreading to the nearby houses.
Meanwhile, no casualties or injuries as a result of the major fire have been reported so far, they said.
According to officials, the fire is suspected to have broken out at the residence of a local named Vishwanath Mahato. Soon the fire engulfed 16 houses in the slum area.
As a result of the fire, as many as three cylinder explosions were also heard by the locals.
After prolonged struggles, the fire department officials at the scene were able to bring the flames under control. However, the exact reason behind the major fire was not immediately established.
Further details in connection with the matter are awaited.
In a separate incident on July 9, a devastating fire engulfed as many as five grocery stores at Rupohihat Tinali in Assam's Nagaon district. The incident took place during the wee hours of Sunday.
According to sources, the blaze, suspected to have originated from an electrical transformer malfunction, caused property losses estimated at around Rs 20 lakh.
The inferno quickly spread, intensifying the challenges faced by firefighters as they battled the flames.
Despite their efforts, the stores were ultimately reduced to ashes. Local authorities and emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, working diligently to control the fire and prevent further damage.