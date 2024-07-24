Tinsukia

Assam: 2 Children Dead, 2 Missing After Falling Into Kundil River In Tinsukia

A team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been deployed who initiated a search operation for the missing children.
Assam: 2 Children Dead, 2 Missing After Falling Into Kundil River In Tinsukia
In a tragic incident, two students died and two others went missing after being washed away by the Kundil River in Assam's Tinsukia on Wednesday.

The incident was reported from Paglam village under Sadiya taluk in Assam's Tinsukia district. The deceased children were identified as Bhaskar Bhattarai and Amrit Chetry.

On the other hand, two others are currently missing, as per reports. They have been identified as Bibek Chetry and Ram Bhattarai.

The incident occurred when they had gone to Kundil River for a bath. The strong currents are suspected to have suddenly pulled them in.

Meanwhile, a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been deployed who initiated a search operation for the missing children.

Further details are awaited.

